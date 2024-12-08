Investment Management Corp of Ontario Boosts Stock Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 88.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPL. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 290.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter worth $337,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,645,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter worth $2,926,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter worth $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

TPL opened at $1,338.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.67 and a beta of 1.62. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $467.62 and a 12 month high of $1,769.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,243.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $942.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.84%.

In related news, CAO Stephanie Buffington sold 210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.33, for a total transaction of $291,549.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,784.72. This represents a 26.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 117 shares of company stock valued at $134,923 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

