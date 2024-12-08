Investment Management Corp of Ontario Boosts Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,527,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,858.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 649,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,470,000 after buying an additional 616,301 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $28,116,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11,107.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 352,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,019,000 after acquiring an additional 349,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,477,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $66.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $99.56.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.23). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.20.

In related news, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 5,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $350,300.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,490.33. The trade was a 7.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

