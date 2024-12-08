Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Free Report) by 78.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,346 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,142,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,176,000 after purchasing an additional 292,554 shares during the period. American Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. American Trust now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 196,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Finally, Invera Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period.

ESML opened at $45.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.92.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

