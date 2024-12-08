Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MELI. CWM LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 13.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth about $419,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.1% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.7% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,788,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MercadoLibre

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,984.98, for a total transaction of $99,249.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,425.24. This represents a 17.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MELI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,480.00 to $2,450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,267.67.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,947.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,006.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,876.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,324.99 and a 1 year high of $2,161.73. The stock has a market cap of $98.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.57.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

