Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mondelez International by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,151,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,247 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,255,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,894,000 after buying an additional 2,268,639 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Mondelez International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,215,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,242,000 after buying an additional 489,068 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 12,057.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 12,574,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,327,000 after acquiring an additional 12,470,573 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,452,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,467,000 after acquiring an additional 293,773 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.64.

Mondelez International stock opened at $62.86 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.87. The stock has a market cap of $84.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

