Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,818 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 10.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,985,131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,218,415,000 after acquiring an additional 480,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,842,729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,183,611,000 after purchasing an additional 67,380 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Workday by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,316,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,094,000 after buying an additional 14,159 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,972,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,133,000 after acquiring an additional 75,747 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Workday by 7.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,719,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,518,000 after purchasing an additional 118,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $266.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $250.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $311.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com cut Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $274.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank started coverage on Workday in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Workday from $314.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Workday

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 5,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.78, for a total transaction of $1,378,788.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,100 shares in the company, valued at $30,369,458. This represents a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 70,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.20, for a total transaction of $17,584,753.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $25,872,846.40. This trade represents a 40.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 361,463 shares of company stock worth $88,422,088. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.