Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $837,000 Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,631 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 369.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 16.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $285,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $218,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,535,378. The trade was a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $674,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 576,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,435,016.02. The trade was a 3.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,423,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,588,658 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $76.34 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $76.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.58. The company has a market capitalization of $173.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 381.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 2.87.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.11 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLTR. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James cut Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.64.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

