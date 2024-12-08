Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $737,000 Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sachetta LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 103.4% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.6 %

S&P Global stock opened at $516.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $509.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $488.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $160.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.69 and a twelve month high of $533.29.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $589.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.31.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

