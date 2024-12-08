Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $635,000 Holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Free Report) by 23.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 218,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,769,000 after acquiring an additional 52,169 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 114,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,256,000 after acquiring an additional 54,055 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,295,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the third quarter worth $3,417,000.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AIA opened at $70.27 on Friday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $52.02 and a 52-week high of $77.44. The firm has a market cap of $843.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.03 and its 200-day moving average is $68.69.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

