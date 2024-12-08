Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 38,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 294,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,064,000 after acquiring an additional 46,219 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 27,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,361,000 after acquiring an additional 30,328 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $51.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.53. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.54 and a 12-month high of $51.17.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

