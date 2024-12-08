Insider Selling: BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) COO Sells 8,677 Shares of Stock

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) COO Ryan Blake sold 8,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $113,321.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,067.72. This represents a 18.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

BCB Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BCBP opened at $12.92 on Friday. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $14.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.75.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $51.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 million. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 10.59%. On average, research analysts predict that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.70%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on BCB Bancorp from $13.25 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCB Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 1,232.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in BCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in BCB Bancorp by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 235.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 15,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $356,000. 36.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

