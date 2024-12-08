Insider Buying: Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT) Insider Buys £150.66 in Stock

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) insider Paul Stockton purchased 9 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,674 ($21.34) per share, with a total value of £150.66 ($192.02).

Paul Stockton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 4th, Paul Stockton purchased 9 shares of Rathbones Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,680 ($21.41) per share, with a total value of £151.20 ($192.71).

On Friday, October 4th, Paul Stockton acquired 9 shares of Rathbones Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,758 ($22.41) per share, with a total value of £158.22 ($201.66).

Rathbones Group Price Performance

Shares of LON RAT opened at GBX 1,684 ($21.46) on Friday. Rathbones Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,462 ($18.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,005 ($25.55). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,724.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,761.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87. The firm has a market cap of £1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,760.66, a PEG ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.65.

About Rathbones Group

Rathbones Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides individual wealth management, asset management, and related services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom, Channel Island, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Asset Management.

