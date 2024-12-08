IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 202 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $449,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 358,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $138,210,000 after buying an additional 88,603 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,694,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 409,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $184,088,000 after buying an additional 32,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,532.0% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 1.0 %

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $489.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $476.22 and a 200 day moving average of $429.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.99. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $307.09 and a 12-month high of $507.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 251.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.