IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $560,000 Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,665,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,665,000 after buying an additional 317,770 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,763,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,711,000 after buying an additional 88,978 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,647,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,416,000 after acquiring an additional 36,453 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,179,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,086,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,187,000 after acquiring an additional 23,819 shares during the period.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIGI opened at $84.85 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $75.05 and a one year high of $89.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.74 and a 200-day moving average of $84.08. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.312 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

