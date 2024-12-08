IHT Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000.

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RECS opened at $36.42 on Friday. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $36.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.07 million, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.96.

About Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

