IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF)

IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 415.0% in the 2nd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TMF stock opened at $50.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.40. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a 1-year low of $42.65 and a 1-year high of $67.87.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

