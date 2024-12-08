IHT Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,553 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Equinor ASA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 56,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Equinor ASA by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Equinor ASA by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Equinor ASA by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.80 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup upgraded Equinor ASA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays upgraded Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

NYSE EQNR opened at $23.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.05. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $32.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $25.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.45 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

