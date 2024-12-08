iA Global Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,400 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 4,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AbbVie to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Argus raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa America lowered shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.38.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $176.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.20 and a 1 year high of $207.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.38. The firm has a market cap of $311.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.18, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.28 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 244.01% and a net margin of 9.22%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 227.78%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

