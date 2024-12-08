Holocene Advisors LP Has $231,000 Stock Holdings in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Holocene Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,412 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Fortrea were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTRE. Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in Fortrea by 5.0% during the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 8,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fortrea by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 6,908,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,161,000 after purchasing an additional 158,044 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortrea by 5,021,169.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,125,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,519,000 after buying an additional 6,125,827 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortrea by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,821,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,428,000 after buying an additional 2,304,677 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in Fortrea by 933.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,140,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,296,000 after buying an additional 2,836,563 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fortrea alerts:

Fortrea Stock Performance

FTRE stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.35. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $41.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fortrea ( NASDAQ:FTRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $674.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.86 million. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FTRE shares. Robert W. Baird cut Fortrea from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Fortrea from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Fortrea from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fortrea

About Fortrea

(Free Report)

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortrea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortrea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.