Hodges Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,839 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $12,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMC. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 714,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,286,000 after acquiring an additional 113,156 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Commercial Metals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,830,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,439,000 after purchasing an additional 24,665 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 549,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,224,000 after purchasing an additional 40,972 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,245,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,455,000 after purchasing an additional 686,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $61.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.06. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $45.15 and a 1-year high of $64.53.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 12.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Metals and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.20.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

