Hodges Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,648 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,329 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $10,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 3,147.1% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total value of $40,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,815 shares in the company, valued at $9,269,093.60. This trade represents a 0.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leah Henderson sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $91,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,381. This trade represents a 12.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,100 shares of company stock worth $604,114 in the last ninety days. 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Hovde Group boosted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.50 to $82.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.68.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Down 0.3 %

PB opened at $81.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.11 and a 200-day moving average of $70.43. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $86.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.56%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Further Reading

