Hodges Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,040 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $5,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 65.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2,138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Price Performance

ET opened at $19.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.70. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $20.02.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.3225 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 94.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Energy Transfer

About Energy Transfer

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.