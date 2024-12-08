Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires 500 Shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Triumph Financial were worth $8,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFIN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Triumph Financial by 258.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,630,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,348 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Triumph Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,156,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,975,000 after purchasing an additional 13,510 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,047,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,607,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 881,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 570,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,654,000 after purchasing an additional 63,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TFIN opened at $104.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 133.62 and a beta of 1.21. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.85 and a 1-year high of $110.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.32 and a 200-day moving average of $84.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Triumph Financial ( NASDAQ:TFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.29 million. Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 4.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TFIN. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Triumph Financial from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.60.

In other Triumph Financial news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,435,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,117,049.88. This trade represents a 8.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

