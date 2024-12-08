Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HFWA shares. Stephens boosted their target price on Heritage Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Heritage Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Heritage Financial stock opened at $26.13 on Friday. Heritage Financial has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $27.58. The firm has a market cap of $892.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.50.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). Heritage Financial had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $81.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Heritage Financial will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Heritage Financial news, EVP Tony Chalfant sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $78,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,119 shares in the company, valued at $533,153.50. This represents a 12.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 37,606 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 73.8% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 35,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 15,259 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 46.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 20,792 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,594,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $307,000. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heritage Financial

(Get Free Report

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.