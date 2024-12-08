Headinvest LLC Trims Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Headinvest LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.1% of Headinvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $113.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.46. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

