Headinvest LLC Sells 183 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Headinvest LLC lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,547 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $84.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.99. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.96 and a one year high of $92.68.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 85.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MDT. Truist Financial upped their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.27.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

