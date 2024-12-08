Head to Head Comparison: Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) & Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS)

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Free Report) and Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Red Violet and Datasea’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Violet 7.17% 6.80% 6.28% Datasea -34.88% -713.09% -272.21%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.6% of Red Violet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of Datasea shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Red Violet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.1% of Datasea shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Violet 0 0 1 0 3.00 Datasea 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Red Violet and Datasea, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Red Violet presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential downside of 35.43%. Given Red Violet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Red Violet is more favorable than Datasea.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Red Violet and Datasea”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Violet $60.20 million 8.87 $13.53 million $0.36 107.56 Datasea $23.98 million 0.71 -$11.38 million N/A N/A

Red Violet has higher revenue and earnings than Datasea.

Volatility & Risk

Red Violet has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Datasea has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Red Violet beats Datasea on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc., a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, fraud detection and prevention, customer acquisition, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk. The company serves financial services, insurance, healthcare, retail, telecommunication companies, law enforcement and government agencies, collections, law, corporate security, and investigative firms. It markets its products and services through value-added distributors, resellers, and strategic partners; and trade shows and seminars, advertising, public relations, distribution of sales literature, and product specifications and ongoing communication with prospective customers, distributors, resellers, strategic partners, and installed base of current customers, as well as through direct sales. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Datasea

Datasea Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides technology and information systems in the People's Republic of China. The company provides smart city solutions and 5G messaging applications. It also offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities. In addition, the company provides intelligent acoustics products, which include ultrasonic air sterilizer, air purification and deodorization, and other products. The company was formerly known as Rose Rock, Inc. and changed its name to Datasea Inc. in October 2015. Datasea Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

