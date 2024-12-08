Glen Eagle Advisors LLC Has $513,000 Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Glen Eagle Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after buying an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 24.6% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 86,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,505,000 after acquiring an additional 17,013 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 77.9% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 399,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $141,306,000 after acquiring an additional 175,011 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN opened at $362.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $360.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.86. The company has a market capitalization of $226.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $278.69 and a fifty-two week high of $387.51.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 26th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,866,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,566,411.32. The trade was a 22.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.18, for a total value of $250,477.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,817. This trade represents a 10.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,298 shares of company stock worth $13,372,661 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ACN. Piper Sandler upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $329.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Accenture from $376.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $321.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.09.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

