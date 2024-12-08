Glen Eagle Advisors LLC Has $389,000 Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 26,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 25,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 24,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total value of $1,015,025.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,249,229.86. The trade was a 13.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Bank of America raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.52.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $125.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $107.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.12 and a 52 week high of $163.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.49%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

