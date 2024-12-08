Financial Survey: Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) and RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME)

RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME – Get Free Report) and Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for RTCORE and Fidelity National Information Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RTCORE 0 0 0 0 0.00 Fidelity National Information Services 1 9 12 0 2.50

Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus price target of $91.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.22%. Given Fidelity National Information Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fidelity National Information Services is more favorable than RTCORE.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RTCORE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fidelity National Information Services $9.82 billion 4.68 -$6.65 billion $2.51 34.00

This table compares RTCORE and Fidelity National Information Services”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

RTCORE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fidelity National Information Services.

Profitability

This table compares RTCORE and Fidelity National Information Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RTCORE N/A N/A N/A Fidelity National Information Services 14.37% 15.35% 6.79%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.2% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of RTCORE shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fidelity National Information Services beats RTCORE on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RTCORE

(Get Free Report)

RTCORE Inc provides software solutions. It engages in the development of Real Time Core Processing System, a cloud-native software to displace the monolithic systems plaguing industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as iSocialy, Inc. and changed its name to RTCORE Inc in September 2020. RTCORE Inc is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions. It also offers trading and asset, lending, leveraged and syndicated loan markets, and treasury and risk solutions. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

