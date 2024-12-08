Financial Comparison: Amer Sports (AS) & Its Peers

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) is one of 29 public companies in the “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Amer Sports to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amer Sports and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Amer Sports $4.84 billion -$208.60 million -178.64 Amer Sports Competitors $2.24 billion $143.17 million -17.57

Amer Sports has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Amer Sports is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amer Sports -0.74% 3.15% 1.12% Amer Sports Competitors -17.27% -107.95% -19.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Amer Sports and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amer Sports 0 4 10 1 2.80 Amer Sports Competitors 379 1685 2373 72 2.47

Amer Sports presently has a consensus target price of $21.43, indicating a potential downside of 14.32%. As a group, “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies have a potential upside of 1.53%. Given Amer Sports’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Amer Sports has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.3% of Amer Sports shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Amer Sports beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports. The Technical Apparel segment offers outdoor apparel, footwear, and accessories which includes climbing gear. The Outdoor Performance segment provides hiking and running footwear, functional apparel, skiing and snowboarding gear, and lifestyle footwear. The Ball & Racquet Sports segment offers sports equipment for tennis, baseball, american football, basketball, golf, and various other professional and recreational sports. This segment provides custom-fitting protective gear and apparel for baseball, softball, football, and lacrosse. It sells its products under the Arc'teryx, PeakPerformance, Salomon, Atomic, Armada, ENVE, Wilson, Louisville Slugger, DeMarini, EvoShield, and ATEC brands. The company distributes its products through retail stores, general sporting goods retailers, specialty stores, independently operated partner stores, and distributors, as well as its e-commerce websites, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce websites. The company was formerly known as Amer Sports Management Holding (Cayman) Limited and changed its name to Amer Sports, Inc. in August 2023. Amer Sports, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is based in Helsinki, Finland.

