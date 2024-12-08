Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Trading Down 2.9% – Should You Sell?

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.31 and last traded at $1.34. Approximately 14,835 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 210,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Get Evaxion Biotech A/S alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on EVAX

Evaxion Biotech A/S Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of -0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evaxion Biotech A/S

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned 7.24% of Evaxion Biotech A/S worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

(Get Free Report)

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, which is in phase 2 global multi-center clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based vaccine that is in Phase 1/2a trial designed to induce a therapeutic immune response in the adjuvant setting in patients with resected melanoma; and EVX-03, DNA-based cancer vaccine for the treatment of various cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.