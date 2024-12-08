Ethena USDe (USDE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $5.29 Billion

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 8th. Ethena USDe has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion and $116.09 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethena USDe token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethena USDe has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ethena USDe

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 5,275,857,551 tokens. The official website for Ethena USDe is www.ethena.fi. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Buying and Selling Ethena USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 5,260,007,859.95571674. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 1.00211849 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $118,376,582.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena USDe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethena USDe using one of the exchanges listed above.

