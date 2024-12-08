Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Bought by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 48.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,649,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,707,000 after buying an additional 39,864 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,218,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,630,000 after purchasing an additional 153,715 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,706,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,250,000 after purchasing an additional 178,258 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,441,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,155,000 after purchasing an additional 87,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 370.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,329,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,182,000 after buying an additional 1,834,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 31,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $2,393,662.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,109,486.29. This represents a 17.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marguerite M. Nader sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $2,492,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,705,886.72. This trade represents a 11.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ELS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised Equity LifeStyle Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.50 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELS

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

NYSE ELS opened at $69.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.77. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $76.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $387.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.78 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 23.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 98.45%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.