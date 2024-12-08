Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$60.31.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley set a C$64.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Shares of TSE:ENB opened at C$61.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.26. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$45.05 and a 52-week high of C$61.99. The stock has a market cap of C$133.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$58.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$53.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.77%.

In other Enbridge news, Senior Officer Maximilian Chan sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.20, for a total transaction of C$37,977.60. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

