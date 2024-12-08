Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Emerson Radio Price Performance

Shares of Emerson Radio stock opened at $0.43 on Thursday. Emerson Radio has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $0.83.

About Emerson Radio

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It offers houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, karaoke machines, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising televisions, massagers, and security products.

