Dunhill Financial LLC Purchases 110 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 78,071 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 546.5% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,011 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,420,000 after purchasing an additional 67,635 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $3,900,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Home Depot by 11.0% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 554,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $224,506,000 after purchasing an additional 54,946 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its position in Home Depot by 2,655.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 394,121 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $159,698,000 after purchasing an additional 379,819 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $360.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.00.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $431.37 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.77 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $410.60 and a 200-day moving average of $375.06. The firm has a market cap of $428.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total value of $40,258.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,159.70. This represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total value of $9,030,368.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,404 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,399.64. This represents a 51.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,188 shares of company stock worth $15,624,585 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

