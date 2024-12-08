Dunhill Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 145.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,384 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 4.2% of Dunhill Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $8,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 446,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,154,000 after purchasing an additional 24,998 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 1,398,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,788,000 after buying an additional 65,928 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 308,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,204,000 after buying an additional 19,357 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.71 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $75.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.37 and a 200-day moving average of $73.38.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

