DF Dent & Co. Inc. Sells 902 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 31,021.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,207,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,049,000 after buying an additional 10,175,100 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1,432.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,151,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,627,000 after buying an additional 5,749,567 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 193.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,608,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,898,000 after buying an additional 5,015,378 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3,550.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,547,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,804,560,000 after buying an additional 4,423,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $174,858,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,721,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $68,114,452.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 861,175,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,076,699,933.67. This trade represents a 0.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,945,263 shares of company stock worth $2,300,620,438. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.0 %

BAC opened at $46.75 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.45 and a fifty-two week high of $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $358.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.75 and a 200-day moving average of $41.27.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.57.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

