DF Dent & Co. Inc. Sells 152 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 17,952 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 58,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,424,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $283.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.41. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $216.90 and a one year high of $302.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.91%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. This trade represents a 5.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.37.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

