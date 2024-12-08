DF Dent & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,933 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $18,383,000. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 92.4% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 28,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 104.9% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 59,503 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 850,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,122,000 after purchasing an additional 46,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 457,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,895,000 after purchasing an additional 21,005 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Coca-Cola Stock Performance
Shares of KO stock opened at $62.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.58. The firm has a market cap of $269.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $57.47 and a 1 year high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.17%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $6,403,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,933,220.38. This trade represents a 22.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.14.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.