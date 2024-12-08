Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 131.2% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,911,201 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $552,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,450 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 16,023.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,065,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $351,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,275 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,441,556 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,003,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,561 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 5,853.1% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,552,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $219,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,500 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Oracle by 123.7% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,645,920 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $373,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,978 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This trade represents a 12.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ORCL opened at $191.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $196.04.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. Oracle’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Melius raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.52.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

