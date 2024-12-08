Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 2,990 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Dean Investment Associates LLC cut its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OGE. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 23.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 5,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $214,542.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,127.12. This trade represents a 19.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE OGE opened at $42.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.86. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $44.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.15.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $965.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.4213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 87.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

