Dean Investment Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,044 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OMC. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 186,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,153 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 37.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 17,414 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 489,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,562,000 after purchasing an additional 9,774 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $421,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,053.05. This trade represents a 14.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $103.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.64 and a 200-day moving average of $97.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.41 and a 12 month high of $107.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 36.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.25%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.