Dean Investment Associates LLC Purchases 66,178 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,178 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned 0.56% of SpartanNash worth $4,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 114.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SpartanNash in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 3.5% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 221,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after buying an additional 7,524 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 5,317.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

SpartanNash Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $18.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $628.95 million, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.25. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $24.51.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

SpartanNash Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

