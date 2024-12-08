Dean Investment Associates LLC Lowers Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 15.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,297,000 after acquiring an additional 15,289 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 85,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,925,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth $3,548,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 23.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,527,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RGA opened at $220.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $157.48 and a 1 year high of $233.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.20.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.82. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.57 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.69%.

In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $264,734.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,812.29. The trade was a 8.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RGA shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.77.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

