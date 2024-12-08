Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Stake Lessened by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lessened its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 23.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,528,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,079,417,000 after buying an additional 3,371,186 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,875,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,476,470,000 after buying an additional 747,390 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 72.2% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.6% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 35.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI opened at $101.85 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $120.92. The company has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.21 and a 200-day moving average of $107.11.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.03). Crown Castle had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 221.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.87.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

