Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) EVP Sells $1,367,750.00 in Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) EVP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $1,367,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,615 shares in the company, valued at $635,456.65. This trade represents a 68.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Core & Main stock opened at $53.86 on Friday. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.70 and a 52-week high of $62.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.60 and a 200-day moving average of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Core & Main presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNM. CWM LLC boosted its position in Core & Main by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Core & Main by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Core & Main by 542.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 33,277 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Core & Main by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

