Contrasting Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) and Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI)

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) and Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.8% of Sendas Distribuidora shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.4% of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Sendas Distribuidora shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sendas Distribuidora and Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sendas Distribuidora $13.32 billion 0.10 $142.21 million $0.46 11.02 Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N/A N/A N/A C$0.66 51.11

Profitability

Sendas Distribuidora has higher revenue and earnings than Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize. Sendas Distribuidora is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Sendas Distribuidora and Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sendas Distribuidora 0.89% 13.38% 1.48% Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sendas Distribuidora and Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sendas Distribuidora 0 2 0 1 2.67 Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize 0 0 0 0 0.00

Sendas Distribuidora presently has a consensus target price of $9.80, suggesting a potential upside of 93.29%. Given Sendas Distribuidora’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sendas Distribuidora is more favorable than Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize.

Summary

Sendas Distribuidora beats Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals. It sells its products through brick-and-mortar stores, as well as through telesales. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, beer, and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products. It operates its supermarkets, convenience stores, and online stores under the Food Lion, Stop & Shop, The GIANT Company, Hannaford, Giant Food, FreshDirect, Albert Heijn, bol.com, Etos, Gall & Gall, Delhaize, Albert, Alfa Beta Vassilopoulos, Mega Image, Delhaize Serbia, Peapod Digital labs, and Retail Business Service brands. The company was formerly known as Koninklijke Ahold N.V. and changed its name to Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. in July 2016. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Zaandam, the Netherlands.

