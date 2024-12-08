Contrasting AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) & ATC Venture Group (OTCMKTS:ATCV)

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) and ATC Venture Group (OTCMKTS:ATCV – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares AEye and ATC Venture Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AEye -24,308.44% -158.98% -80.99% ATC Venture Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AEye and ATC Venture Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AEye 0 1 0 0 2.00 ATC Venture Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

Given ATC Venture Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ATC Venture Group is more favorable than AEye.

This table compares AEye and ATC Venture Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AEye $1.46 million 6.82 -$87.13 million ($8.22) -0.13 ATC Venture Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ATC Venture Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AEye.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.6% of AEye shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of AEye shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.9% of ATC Venture Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ATC Venture Group beats AEye on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AEye

AEye, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers 4Sight intelligent sensing lidar platform, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight; and 4Sight for automotive and industrial market. The company was formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III and changed its name to AEye, Inc. in August 2021. AEye, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

About ATC Venture Group

ATC Venture Group Inc., through its subsidiary, Simonsen Iron Works Inc., engages in the design, manufacture, and assembly of an array of parts for original equipment manufacturers and other customers. The company was formerly known as Cycle Country Accessories Corp. and changed its name to ATC Venture Group Inc. in January 2012. ATC Venture Group Inc. was incorporated in 1906 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

